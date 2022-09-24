Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,595 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. 388,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.