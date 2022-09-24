Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 350,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

