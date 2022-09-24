Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. 1,097,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,411. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.85 and a 200 day moving average of $299.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.