Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.14.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $30.96 on Friday, reaching $1,557.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,515. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,950.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

