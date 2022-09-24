Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 8.6 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

