Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 16.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. 1,323,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,172.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $436.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

