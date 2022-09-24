Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,616,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.41. 31,710,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,090,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.