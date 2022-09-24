Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 376 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,506. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.