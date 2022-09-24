Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00299828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00110085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

