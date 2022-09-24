Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

TSE:HUT opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

