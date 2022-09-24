India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 124.25 ($1.50). 363,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 167,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.55).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.92 million and a P/E ratio of 326.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.33.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Timberlake acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($25,616.24).

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.