Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Michael Hexner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,990.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Michael Hexner purchased 1,325 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,067.00.

Heritage Global Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 33,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,316. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.31. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

