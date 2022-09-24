Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 84,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,669,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,167,434.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.