Insight Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,285.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $66,000.00 and approximately $4,285.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2020. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is www.inx.co. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy.”

According to CryptoCompare, "INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy."

