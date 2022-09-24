Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $519.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,437.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 136,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.