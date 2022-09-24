Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of IIIN stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $519.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $47.70.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
