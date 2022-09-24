International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.71. 5,195,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

