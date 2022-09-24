Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $105,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

