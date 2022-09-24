iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

