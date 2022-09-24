iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98.

