iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lifted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

EFV traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,636 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.