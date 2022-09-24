iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $747,000. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.33. 3,117,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

