iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lessened by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 1,396,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,157. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

