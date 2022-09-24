iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

IJH stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.13. 1,373,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

