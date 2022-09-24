ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. ITAM Games has a market cap of $59.00 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

