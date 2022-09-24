JMP Securities Begins Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $95.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
