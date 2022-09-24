JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 936.80 ($11.32) and last traded at GBX 937.50 ($11.33). 753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($11.45).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 965.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 966.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

