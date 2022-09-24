Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 75,266 shares.

Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Rating)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.