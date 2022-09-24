KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 2.6% This Week

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA’s launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

