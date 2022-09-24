Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Copart comprises 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Copart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,558. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

