Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

