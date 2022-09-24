Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.68. 397,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,681. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.39 and its 200 day moving average is $341.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.04 and a 12-month high of $441.82.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.