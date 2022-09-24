Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 235 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

NVS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $76.01. 2,736,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

