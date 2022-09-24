Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 703 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $58,220,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,036,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,248. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

