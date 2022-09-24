Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

