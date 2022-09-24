Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,256 ($27.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,936.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,443.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,362.75. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,172 ($38.33).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

About Keywords Studios

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.