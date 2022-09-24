Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

