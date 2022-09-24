Kira Network Hits Market Capitalization of $622,621.02 (KEX)

Kira Network (KEX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Kira Network has a total market cap of $622,621.02 and approximately $210,489.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core.

Kira Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

