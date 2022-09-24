KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNBE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.