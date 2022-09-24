KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNBE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

