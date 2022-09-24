Kommunitas (KOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $282,905.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $103.21 million and $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ launch date was May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 22,638,693,265 coins. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

