Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.74 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00296312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00110163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00074881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

