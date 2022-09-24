Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $380.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $373.58 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

