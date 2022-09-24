Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Lanceria has a market cap of $630,000.00 and $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lanceria has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.01649756 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

