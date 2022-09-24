Lattice Token (LTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $657,183.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs."

