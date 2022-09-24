Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $185,489.26 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
