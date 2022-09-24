Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $185,489.26 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.