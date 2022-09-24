LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 39,285 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. Baidu accounts for about 3.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

