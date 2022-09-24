LifePro Asset Management Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,175 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.
