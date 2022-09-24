LifePro Asset Management Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 42,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

