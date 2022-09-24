LifePro Asset Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.