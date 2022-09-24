LifePro Asset Management Makes New $389,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,326.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 252,331 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $960,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $8,977,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,638,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,364,678. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

