LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. DoorDash makes up 2.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
